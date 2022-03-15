#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 15 March 2022
Advertisement

Ireland’s St Patrick's Day message and theme is being tweaked to reflect the Ukraine crisis

Micheál Martin has decided to evolve the ‘tone and theme’ of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations this week.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 6:30 AM
24 minutes ago 976 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5707328
Taoiseach Micheál Martin marching in the St Patrick's Day parade in London on Sunday.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin marching in the St Patrick's Day parade in London on Sunday.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin marching in the St Patrick's Day parade in London on Sunday.

Political Correspondent Christina Finn reporting from Washington DC 

ST PATRICK’S DAY will strike a different tone this year as the Taoiseach heads Stateside to meet with US President Joe Biden. 

Usually, the traditional trip over the pond is full of green festivities, shamrocks, and chats about the ‘old country’. 

Despite there being pent up enthusiasm to spread the ‘green’ message this year due the Taoiseach being unable to travel to Washington DC last year because of the pandemic, Micheál Martin has considered the political landscape and the crisis in Ukraine and decided to evolve the “tone and theme” of St Patrick’s Day celebrations this week. 

From an overt focus on Ireland, there will instead be a broader focus on the fact that “Ireland is an actively engaged and fully committed member of the international community that stands by democracy, the rule of law and human rights”, Martin told the Dáil last week.

“This year St. Patrick’s day will be different. It will be different because on all our minds will be the plight of the people of Ukraine. This must govern our actions and shape how we respond. It is as simple as that,” he said. 

Balancing act

It will be a careful balancing act for the Taoiseach.

St. Patrick’s Day and the week in Washington DC will be used to highlight Ireland’s solidarity with Ukraine and the values for which the Ukrainian people are standing, he said.

Martin will have to marry a number of key messages on his trip such as Ireland’s attractiveness to do business with, the plight of the undocumented Irish living in the US, Brexit, Northern Ireland, Ireland as it emerges from the pandemic and wooing the much needed American tourists back, as well as the message of solidarity with Ukraine.

It is understood that there is a list of items that Martin will raise with Biden and other key US politicians such as how the EU must work closely with the US and UK on the situation. 

He will also press home how Ireland in particular is making a real effort with humanitarian aid and willing to increase our domestic population by at least 2%.

Martin will also highlight how Irish people have offered to open up their homes to the thousands of refugees arriving in Ireland. 

It is understood that Martin will also highlight to the US president his view that there is a need to hold on sanctions against Russia for a significant period of time, and to expedite the process around Ukraine membership of EU.

The Taoiseach will also seek to highlight the importance of democracy and free speech, and the abidance to international laws.

Using the St Patrick’s Day platform

The modified theme of the Irish message was already seen at the St Patrick’s Day festivities in London over the weekend. 

The flag of Ukraine joined the Irish tricolour at the front of the parade on Sunday.

The Taoiseach also wore two scarves, one green and the other blue and yellow.

London-based Ukrainian Natalia Lesyuk was a grand marshal of the parade, along with 11 Irish representatives of the frontline workers.

unnamed

Abroad, the Taoiseach has said all the various speaking occasions to mark St Patrick’s Day will highlight Ireland’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Members of the Government are representing Ireland in approximately 30 countries across Europe, America and Asia.

The Taoiseach said they will use those occasions to reassert Ireland’s “unequivocal commitment to democracy and to the people of Ukraine” with the Government looking at ways to recognise Ukraine and its people at official receptions that will be organised.

No Russian or Belarusian representatives will be invited to any official St. Patrick’s Day events, it was made clear. 

Speeches at receptions and events will make appropriate reference to the situation in Ukraine, it is understood.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Varadkar in Chile

Another example of weaving the Ukraine conflict into St Patrick’s Day events abroad is Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in Chile. 

He is there to open the new Irish embassy this week. The Ukrainian ambassador to Chile was invited to the ceremony on Saturday. 

Tweeting about the event, Varadkar said he was “honoured to ask the Ukrainian ambassador to speak alongside the Chilean Foreign Minister & me at the opening of our new embassy in Santiago. This year St Patrick’s Day is not a celebration so much as a day of solidarity with all those affected by the pandemic & war in Ukraine”. 

Another move was taken in the last week to modify the traditional ‘Global Greening’ programme this year. 

The programme has been paused this year so monuments can be lit in Ukraine’s colours.

The Taoiseach wrote to all Irish embassies asking that embassies, monuments and other sites typically lit up green for St Patrick’s Day should instead be lit up in yellow and blue.

Some countries which have already lit up their buildings in yellow and blue were going to turn them off in order to go green on St Patrick’s Day, but it is understood the Government said they would rather they stay in the Ukrainian colours.

The Taoiseach said Ireland can use the unique access that St. Patrick’s Day gives around the world as a platform to “express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to seek to strengthen the global coalition of support for Ukraine and its people”.

“We need to act in solidarity and use the occasions to highlight what is happening,” he said.

The Journal’s Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be bringing you all the latest updates from Micheál Martin’s visit to Washington DC this week, including his meeting with US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date by following @christinafinn8@TJ_Politics  and TheJournal.ie’s Facebook page

 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie