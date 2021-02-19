#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 19 February 2021
Dr Emer Holohan, wife of Chief Medical Officer, dies following long illness

She had been receiving palliative care since last year.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 19 Feb 2021, 7:01 PM
Image: RIP.ie
DR EMER HOLOHAN, the wife of the Chief Medical Officer, has died.

She had been receiving palliative care since last year after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2012.

She passed away at Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross, Dublin in the company of her husband and their two children Clodagh and Ronan.

Her funeral will take place at St Pius X Church in Templeogue next Monday at 12.30pm, and will be streamed online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Details of her illness became public last year, when the Chief Medical Officer took a number of months off from July to spend time with his family.

He returned to work in October, but has been on leave again recently.

In a statement Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government’s thoughts were with the Holohan family.

“Dr Emer Holohan made a significant contribution to the health service, including her work on the health strategy when I was Minister for Health,” he said.

“Tony and his entire family have given so much to this country since the start of the pandemic.

“At this time, I would ask for as much space and privacy to be given to them as possible.”

Opposition leaders, including Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald and Labour’s Alan Kelly, also expressed their condolences to the CMO and his family.

