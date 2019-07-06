This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
As Conservatives get their postal ballots, some members have been getting two

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 4:11 PM
40 minutes ago 1,512 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4713492
Boris Johnson holds a battering ram during campaigning.
Image: Dylan Martinez/PA Images
Image: Dylan Martinez/PA Images

MEMBERS OF THE UK’s Conservative Party have started receiving their postal ballots but concerns have emerged that some people have been sent more than one voting paper.

About 160,000 members of the party will select their next leader, either Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his predecessor in that job, Boris Johnson.

BBC News reported that more than 1,000 people had received multiple voting forms.

Most were registered with more than one local Conservative association or had changed their names.

The party said in a statement that “the ballot holds clear instructions that members voting more than once will be expelled.”

The winner and Theresa May’s successor is due to be announced 23 July and Queen Elizabeth II will then invite the winner to form a government. 

The new leader’s first appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions could be the following day on 24 July. 

May announced her resignation last month after her divorce deal with the European Union was rejected three times by parliament.

The Conservative Party members choosing her successor are, by and large, middle-aged, middle-class, white, male — and strongly pro-Brexit.

As the voting begins, bookies and opinion polls both point to Johnson winning out after maintaining a lead he has held since the beginning of the contest. 

- With reporting by Associated Press

