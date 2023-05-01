The 'far-right is mobilising in communities and workplaces' and must be challenged, unions warn

TRADE UNIONS HAVE issued a joint call for people to challenge those who “peddle hate” and “anti-migrant” sentiment as part of a new campaign.

Warning that the “far-right is mobilising” in streets, communities and workplaces across Ireland, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions said it has developed a strategy designed to equip unions to “oppose the hate-filled messages of racism, misogyny and bigotry” at every opportunity.

The message is contained in a video published this weekend, as part of a wider campaign by ICTU to “counter the far-right and to promote the fact that the trade union movement was built on the simple idea of uniting working people standing stronger together at home and abroad, committed to fighting poverty, discrimination, racism, and fascism”.

Recent months have been anti-migrant protests take place in a series of locations across the country, with a common trope seeing blame for the housing crisis laid at refugees and migrants.

‘Fear and anger’

In the video, released to coincide with International Workers Day, former Fair City actor Donna Anita Nikolaisen declares the union body’s stance, saying there are “those who are seeking to divide us, who want to stoke fear and anger by blaming migrants and minorities”.

These groups are “threatening the vulnerable and stirring up hate”, according to the clip’s message.

“The far-right is mobilising in our streets, in our communities, in our workplaces.

“They want to divide us but we need to oppose their hateful messages of racism, misogyny and bigotry. Now, more than ever, we must speak out and challenge those who peddle hate and division.

“They seek to blame the most vulnerable; migrants, refugees, families fleeing wars, famine and oppression.”

Actor Donna Anita Nikolaisen in the video

It adds that the “State’s failings in housing and healthcare do not excuse or justify” racism and anti-migrant sentiment.

ICTU said its strategy includes training for workers to combat the far-right, to invest in workplace integration, and to seek to develop workplace leaders of minority ethnic backgrounds and bring them to the fore of trade union activities.

In a statement released alongside the video, Congress General Secretary Owen Reidy said that trade unions believe in “solidarity, decent work, and social justice for all working people no matter what their background”.

It’s part of a campaign to stress that the “far-right does not represent working people – trade unions do”.

“We will always be there to stand up against those seeking to divide us. Most recently this has included stirring up hate, fear, and anger by blaming migrants and minorities for our housing crisis and our stretched public services,” Reidy said.

“There are serious issues to be tackled by all of us, including the Government, and will not be solved by laying the blame on migrants and refugees – many of whom are fleeing war, famine, and oppression.”

The message of the video puts forward that trade unions “can only win” by learning from each other and mobilising in solidarity for a “different economic and political vision” to counter far-right narratives.

The video can be watched here.