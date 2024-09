STRIKING PLUMBERS, FITTERS, welders and apprentices are mounting a picket outside the site of the National Children’s Hospital.

It’s the fourth day of strike action, which have involved official pickets being placed on large construction sites where members of the Mechanical Engineering & Building Services Contractors’ Association (MEBSCA) are carrying out works.

It comes after Unite trade union members voted overwhelmingly last month for industrial action in pursuit of restoration of the first hour of ‘travel time’.

Payment of the first hour of ‘travel time’ was cut as a temporary measure following the 2008 financial crash.

This was due to be reviewed after a year but Unite said that workers are still waiting over a decade later.

Unite said it has been contacted by MEBSCA this week, and that while it welcomes this approach, the strike action would still go ahead as planned today.

Advertisement

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is thanks to the determined action of Unite members over the past three weeks that MEBSCA has made contact.

“But the employers need to remember that making contact is a long way from resolving this dispute.

“This is a highly profitable sector, and our members will continue to have Unite’s unstinting support as they fight to have the first hour of ‘travel time’ restored.”

Meanwhile, Unite Regional officer James McCabe said the trade union is “always prepared to talk where there is a basis for meaningful engagement”.

“Our focus is on ensuring that workers win back the travel time payment cut over a decade ago. The employers can well afford to meet our members’ demands,” he added.

Last month, MEBSCA said it was “extremely disappointed that its members are yet again being targeted by Unite for additional increases in pay”.

MEBSCA said its members pay a travel allowance on top of pay and that they made an agreement with Unite in 2011, “which incorporated the first hour of travel into hourly rates”.

“This agreement had the effect of increasing the hourly rate which also resulted in a higher rate being paid for overtime and holidays,” MEBSCA added.