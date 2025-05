THE NEXT PHASE OF the Dublin City Transport Plan has come into effect.

From today, a traffic change will be implemented at the junction of Westland Row and Pearse Street.

The new restrictions will be in place 24/7.

It means only public transport, taxis and cyclists will be allowed to turn left from Westland Row onto Pearse Street.

A new right turn for general traffic, such as cars and delivery vans, will be introduced at this junction.

In addition to this, the section of Pearse Street from Westland Row to Sandwith Street will be made two-way.

Existing traffic measures and access from Lombard Street East and Sandwith Street Upper are also maintained.

Graphic outling the new changes Dublin City Council

Access will be maintained to Westland Row for traffic due to the height of other railway bridges in the area. This will allow the use of Westland Row by high sided vehicles while ensuring that public transport will be prioritised.

Westland Row will no longer be a through route to Pearse Street and there are no changes to disabled bays, loading bays or taxi ranks.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said that the “anticipated reduction in general traffic resulting from this measure will allow for these streets to be reimagined with better walking and cycling facilities”.

The measures are being implemented as part of the Dublin City Centre Transport Plan 2023.

A spokesperson said this plan seeks to “address the fact that 60% of general traffic in the city centre is not stopping, working or shopping but is simply travelling through the city”.