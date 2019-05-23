Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?
There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?
We take a look.
AladdinSource: Will Smith/YouTube
What we know
In the latest of Disney’s live-action remakes of its classic animated films, we get the slightly souped-up story of Aladdin. Will Smith plays the genie (formerly voiced by Robin Williams), and brings with him some of the OTT energy that made him such a hit back in the day. The leads – Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud – are dead ringers for their cartoon equivalents. It’s
What the critics say
- “The wonder of Aladdin is impressively realised and though it lacks some of the magic, there is plenty to sit back and soak in, with laughs and singalongs guaranteed.” – RTÉ
- “More importantly, the 1992 movie’s wide-eyed but underwritten Princess Jasmine now has ambitions of her own: As embodied by Naomi Scott, she’s no longer just a beauty to be won by “diamond in the rough” street urchin Aladdin (here played by Mena Massoud), but a restless and frustrated young woman who sees herself as a potential successor to her father the sultan (Navid Negahban).” – Variety
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes:
- IMDB:
RocketmanSource: Paramount Pictures/YouTube
What we know
In what we hope is a much better biopic than Bohemian Rhapsody, Taron Egerton plays Elton John, in this, the story of his rise in the music world. Directed by Dextre Fletcher.
What the critics say
- “Rocketman is brimming with this kind of invention, each song (all stone-cold classics, of course) spiced with eye-popping visual and emotional embellishments, all deftly placed to tell the story of how a tubby kid from Middlesex called Reggie could ever go on to sell 300 million records.” – Empire
- “Directed by Fletcher from a script by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), Rocketman expertly balances the drama and flashy entertainment of a movie about one of music’s most well-known and ostentatious performers. Framing the movie as a flashback is a smart move for Rocketman, allowing the film to flirt with reality and honesty in an interesting way.” – ScreenRant
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes.com: 87%
- IMDB: 7.8/10
The Secret Life of Pets 2Source: Illumination/YouTube
What we know
Ah lads, I can’t cope. An animated film about what animals get up to when we’re not around. Its predecessor was a massive hit an it looks like this might be too.
What’s it rated?
- RottenTomatoes.com: none yet
- IMDB: None yet
Which one would you go see first?
Poll Results:
