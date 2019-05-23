This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you

By Aoife Barry Thursday 23 May 2019, 8:30 PM
53 minutes ago 3,070 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4644822

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Aladdin

Source: Will Smith/YouTube

What we know

In the latest of Disney’s live-action remakes of its classic animated films, we get the slightly souped-up story of Aladdin. Will Smith plays the genie (formerly voiced by Robin Williams), and brings with him some of the OTT energy that made him such a hit back in the day. The leads – Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud  – are dead ringers for their cartoon equivalents. It’s 

What the critics say

  • “The wonder of Aladdin is impressively realised and though it lacks some of the magic, there is plenty to sit back and soak in, with laughs and singalongs guaranteed.” – RTÉ
  • “More importantly, the 1992 movie’s wide-eyed but underwritten Princess Jasmine now has ambitions of her own: As embodied by Naomi Scott, she’s no longer just a beauty to be won by “diamond in the rough” street urchin Aladdin (here played by Mena Massoud), but a restless and frustrated young woman who sees herself as a potential successor to her father the sultan (Navid Negahban).” – Variety

What’s it rated?

  • RottenTomatoes:
  • IMDB: 

Rocketman

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

What we know

In what we hope is a much better biopic than Bohemian Rhapsody, Taron Egerton plays Elton John, in this, the story of his rise in the music world. Directed by Dextre Fletcher.

What the critics say

  • Rocketman is brimming with this kind of invention, each song (all stone-cold classics, of course) spiced with eye-popping visual and emotional embellishments, all deftly placed to tell the story of how a tubby kid from Middlesex called Reggie could ever go on to sell 300 million records.” – Empire
  • “Directed by Fletcher from a script by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), Rocketman expertly balances the drama and flashy entertainment of a movie about one of music’s most well-known and ostentatious performers. Framing the movie as a flashback is a smart move for Rocketman, allowing the film to flirt with reality and honesty in an interesting way.” – ScreenRant

What’s it rated?

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Source: Illumination/YouTube

What we know

Ah lads, I can’t cope. An animated film about what animals get up to when we’re not around. Its predecessor was a massive hit an it looks like this might be too. 

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Rocketman&nbsp; (298)
None of them (232)
Aladdin (133)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (118)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie