Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Aladdin

What we know

In the latest of Disney’s live-action remakes of its classic animated films, we get the slightly souped-up story of Aladdin. Will Smith plays the genie (formerly voiced by Robin Williams), and brings with him some of the OTT energy that made him such a hit back in the day. The leads – Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud – are dead ringers for their cartoon equivalents. It’s

What the critics say

“The wonder of Aladdin is impressively realised and though it lacks some of the magic, there is plenty to sit back and soak in, with laughs and singalongs guaranteed.” – RTÉ

is impressively realised and though it lacks some of the magic, there is plenty to sit back and soak in, with laughs and singalongs guaranteed.” – RTÉ “More importantly, the 1992 movie’s wide-eyed but underwritten Princess Jasmine now has ambitions of her own: As embodied by Naomi Scott, she’s no longer just a beauty to be won by “diamond in the rough” street urchin Aladdin (here played by Mena Massoud), but a restless and frustrated young woman who sees herself as a potential successor to her father the sultan (Navid Negahban).” – Variety

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes:

IMDB:

Rocketman

What we know

In what we hope is a much better biopic than Bohemian Rhapsody, Taron Egerton plays Elton John, in this, the story of his rise in the music world. Directed by Dextre Fletcher.

What the critics say

“Rocketman is brimming with this kind of invention, each song (all stone-cold classics, of course) spiced with eye-popping visual and emotional embellishments, all deftly placed to tell the story of how a tubby kid from Middlesex called Reggie could ever go on to sell 300 million records.” – Empire

“Directed by Fletcher from a script by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), Rocketman expertly balances the drama and flashy entertainment of a movie about one of music’s most well-known and ostentatious performers. Framing the movie as a flashback is a smart move for Rocketman, allowing the film to flirt with reality and honesty in an interesting way.” – ScreenRant

What’s it rated?

The Secret Life of Pets 2

What we know

Ah lads, I can’t cope. An animated film about what animals get up to when we’re not around. Its predecessor was a massive hit an it looks like this might be too.

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes.com: none yet

IMDB: None yet

Which one would you go see first?

