Thursday 4 April, 2019
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,746 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4572688

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Pet Sematary

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Warning: Don’t watch this trailer if you don’t want to know the entire plot. In a nutshell, it’s a film remake of the classic Stephen King novel, about a creepy pet cemetery. 

What the critics say

  • “Things improve substantially in Pet Sematary 2019, a blood-curdling chiller that adds new twists to King’s novel yet stays incredibly faithful to its dark spirit. Smartphones and other products of the digital age have been added, but the plot trots along the same surface.” - RollingStone
  • “A pitch-black examination of grief and madness, with the most heartrending thing any parent can go through — the death of a child — at its core, it’s already been made once before for the big screen, in the guise of Mary Lambert’s lurid 1989 version.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

Shazam!

Source: FilmSelect Trailer/YouTube

What we know

Yes, it’s another superhero film. This time DC brings us the fairly family-friendly Shazam! about a young boy who gets transformed into a superhero. Complete with adult body.

What the critics say

  • “It stops too often for the silly frenetic action, but when it is on its game, it is welcome indeed — certainly bringing a lighter tone to the DC universe, much like other recent stand-alones Aquaman and Wonder Woman.” - Deadline
  • “A movie full of child actors isn’t always the most appealing prospect, but the young cast of Shazam! are uniformly excellent.” – Digital Spy

What’s it rated?

The Sisters Brothers

Source: ONE Media/YouTube

What we know

Based on the Patrick DeWitt book, this is about two brothers (with the surname Sisters) who are hitmen in the wild, wild west. Stars John C Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix as the siblings.

What the critics say

  • “Perhaps above all things, this is a portrait of male sadness and claustrophobic and empty male ambition: the title is not merely jokey; these are men without women who have become emotionally stagnant and terribly lonely.” – The Guardian
  • “… infused with sweetness, graphic body horror (that, at times, spins a childlike icky humor) and a high body count, this alcohol-soaked Frontier road trip constantly reinvents itself at every turn in fun, witty and ultimately touching ways.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

The Sisters Brothers (447)
None of them (239)
Pet Sematary (186)
Shazam! (166)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

