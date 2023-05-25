Advertisement

# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?
Here’s a few options for weekend watching.
1.3k
1
29 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films and a series that you can catch in the cinema or on streaming platforms.

Hypnotic

Danny Rourke investigates the disappearance of his daughter and uncovers a secret government programme. This tense thriller, starring Ben Affleck, releases tomorrow in cinemas.

About My Father

Lionsgate Movies / YouTube

Starring Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco, About My Father a light-hearted comedy about culture, love and family. Sebastian, Salvo Maniscalco’s son, prepares to propose to his All-American girlfriend and brings his Italian father to meet his soon-to-be in-laws.

McGregor Forever

Netflix / YouTube

Netflix’s newest docu-series, produced by Religion of Sports, follows Irish UFC star Conor McGregor on his journey back into mixed martial arts after a series leg injury ruled him out for months. The series made headlines over the weekend after the MMA star claimed he didn’t have any “creative control” over the four-part series.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None (196)
Hypnotic (58)
McGregor Forever (29)
About My Father (24)




