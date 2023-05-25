Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films and a series that you can catch in the cinema or on streaming platforms.
Hypnotic
Danny Rourke investigates the disappearance of his daughter and uncovers a secret government programme. This tense thriller, starring Ben Affleck, releases tomorrow in cinemas.
About My Father
Starring Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco, About My Father a light-hearted comedy about culture, love and family. Sebastian, Salvo Maniscalco’s son, prepares to propose to his All-American girlfriend and brings his Italian father to meet his soon-to-be in-laws.
McGregor Forever
Netflix’s newest docu-series, produced by Religion of Sports, follows Irish UFC star Conor McGregor on his journey back into mixed martial arts after a series leg injury ruled him out for months. The series made headlines over the weekend after the MMA star claimed he didn’t have any “creative control” over the four-part series.
Which one, or none, would you watch first?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site