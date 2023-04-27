Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 27 April 2023 Dublin: 11°C
# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?
Here’s a few options for weekend watching
1.1k
1
27 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Big George Foreman

Sony Pictures Entertainment / YouTube

The life story of Big George Foreman plays out on the big screen this weekend. Follow this rags-to-riches story and find out about the man behind the gloves in this new bio-flick.

Ann

ciaran creagh / YouTube

A film about 15-year-old Ann Lovett, who died after giving birth in a church yard in 1984. The story, which returned to Irish society during abortion referendum, is played out in this new feature which first debuted at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last year.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

eOne UK / YouTube

An unusual letter sends a pensioner, Harold, on his way to help the sender. The adventure begins to expose how he truly feels about his life.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None (106)
Big George Foreman (53)
Ann (38)
 The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (38)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     