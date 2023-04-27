Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Big George Foreman

The life story of Big George Foreman plays out on the big screen this weekend. Follow this rags-to-riches story and find out about the man behind the gloves in this new bio-flick.

Ann

A film about 15-year-old Ann Lovett, who died after giving birth in a church yard in 1984. The story, which returned to Irish society during abortion referendum, is played out in this new feature which first debuted at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last year.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

An unusual letter sends a pensioner, Harold, on his way to help the sender. The adventure begins to expose how he truly feels about his life.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?

