ONE OF THE BUSIEST weekends of the year is upon us, with a myriad of events taking place across Dublin in particular from today onwards.

In light of the busy period, in which additional pressure will be placed upon public transport, Irish Rail has announced that they will be operating a number of extra intercity trains.

Extra DART and commuter trains will also operate before and after all events.

Dublin Bus, on the other hand, confirmed on X that there would be no additional buses running across the weekend.

Hi Niamh, there will be no additional services on our fleet.

Transport for Ireland (TFI), who oversee the delivery of public transport across Ireland, said that an additional 600,000 people are expected in Dublin this weekend.

From June 27-30, Dublin will host major events, and 600k extra travelers are expected. Disruptions and diversions will be in place.



Extra services will be provided, but plan your journey, travel early, and consider off-peak times.



Visit: https://t.co/3Xvh5huTUJ pic.twitter.com/OmJCrqJ81x — Transport for Ireland (@TFIupdates) June 27, 2024

The added pressure on transport services comes from a slew of events, including Pride Festival, three sold-out Taylor Swift concerts in the Aviva Stadium, Flavours of Fingal in Donabate, all-Ireland GAA quarter-finals, the Saw Doctors and Loyle Carner in Fairview, and Longitude in Marlay Park.

Gardaí have all hands on deck this weekend, as The Journal reported that leave for the end of June was cancelled for members of the force.

For those attending Taylor Swift concerts over the weekend, we have a run-down of everything to know here.

Gardaí have warned Swift fans to “utilise public transport as much as possible”.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said they were asking for customers to plan their travel, travel early on DART and commuter trains, and to book in advance for intercity services.

“This weekend is not a normal weekend – even by the standards of the summer events season, an unprecedented number of major events are taking place in the greater Dublin area,” the spokesperson said.

Fairview Park

If you’re planning on heading to Fairview Park to see The Saw Doctors tonight, or Loyle Carner tomorrow, organisers MCD are also encouraging the use of public transport. There are no parking facilities available at the concert site.

A map of transport for Fairview Park. MCD MCD

The DART will run services to and from the concerts each day. Clontarf Road DART Station is the nearest to the venue. By Dublin Bus, there are a number of services that will bring you within walking distance of Fairview.

Croke Park

If you’re one of the many making their way to Croke Park for the GAA Quarter-Finals, your best bet is also public transport.

Bus, rail, DART and Luas transport will all bring you within a fifteen minute walk of Croke Park. Bus Éireann also operate buses to and from the venue if you’re travelling from further afield.

There is no car park on site at Croke Park, though there are a very limited number of accessible spaces available. These must be booked prior to arrival. For those cycling to the venue, complimentary bike racks are available in nearby car parks. More information is available here.

Flavours of Fingal

The county show, now in its twelfth year, is expecting more visitors than ever. Last year, 65,000 people attended across the two days. The event is hosted at Newbridge House and Farm, just 10 minutes from Dublin Airport.

Bus transport is available for for the event. However, if you are to show up on foot or by cycle, you can avail of free entry. Free secure bike parking is available on site.

Shuttle buses across Fingal have been organised. You can book a ticket from here. Tickets can also be bought at the stop, but it is strongly advised to book online, as tickets are subject to availability.

Car parking facilities are available for those travelling by car. You can book online for €25, or pay on arrival for €30. Accessible parking can be register for online, at the same link.

Marlay Park

There is a variety of options for those travelling to festival Longitude on in Marlay Park, beginning today. Dublin Bus, Luas, and Go Ahead, a bus operator based in Dublin, will be operating within their normal scheduled services. Coaches will also service the venue.

Car parks will open one hour before the time gates opening time on tickets, but it is limited availability. All those intending to travel to the venue should be aware of heavy traffic. Private coaches operating will likely be the main source of transport in use for those travelling across the country, so be mindful of pick up and drop off times.