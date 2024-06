IRELAND WILL FAIL to meet its sectoral targets as the level of greenhouse gas emissions from transport continues to rise, it has been warned.

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) warned today that emissions related to the transport sector rose slightly last year, driven by a rise in demand for petrol and diesel.

According to the CCAC, demand for petrol rose by 7.7% last year, while diesel demand rose by 1%. In the same period, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have fallen. There was also a 12% spike in the amount of jet kerosene used in Ireland last year, but this is not counted in Ireland’s transport emissions.

Passenger cars were responsible for almost half (49%) of all emissions last year, with heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) responsible for 21%, light goods vehicles for 22% and buses for 8%.

The rises in petrol and diesel emissions were offset partially by a 24% jump in the use of public transport last year, driven by increases in rural bus provision and a 20% drop in fares on public bus services.

The CCAC has warned, however, that even with the full implementation of planned policies and measures, Ireland is set to exceed its emissions ceiling for 2025 by just under 4 Mt CO2 eq or 7%.

The transport sector in Ireland is the second highest emitter of polluting greenhouse gas emissions, after the agriculture. The Government has committed to reducing its transport emissions by 50% by 2030, however it is on track to miss this target.

The CCAC proposed a number of recommendation to help curb Ireland’s transport emissions, including taxation reform on company cars and inefficient vehicles, the reallocation of road space for sustainable travel, planning of new housing development to provide easier access to shops and amenities and further improving public transport connectivity.

Marie Donnelly, Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council said significantly reducing transport emissions “will be crucial if Ireland is to achieve its national climate objectives”.

People must be supported to make sustainable transport choices. For this to happen, urgent delivery of efficient and low-cost public transport at both a national and regional level are required,” she said.

We want government to conduct an urgent and full review of taxation in the transport sector to ensure that taxation policy for households and businesses drives emission reductions while at the same time is progressive and protects the most exposed to change.