IT’S THE JUNE bank holiday weekend – and as usual we’re in for a busy one on the travel front.

Today is set to be Dublin Airport’s busiest day over the bank holiday weekend, with 117,000 passengers expected to travel through the airport.

On Thursday, the airport’s operators announced that its car parks were fully booked this weekend, and advised passengers to seek alternative modes of transport if they hadn’t booked parking yet.

And while several new C3 security scanners have been installed at the airport passengers are being advised they still need to observe rules around liquids in their carry-on luggage.

“The rules around liquids remain the same, meaning all liquids should be under 100ml and enclosed in a sealed clear bag no bigger than 20cm x 20cm,” a spokesperson said.

“Passengers should also be prepared to take hoodies and baggy jumpers off at security screening, as well as any boots or footwear which extends above the ankle.”

Roads

The Road Safety Authority has issued a warning ahead of the bank holiday weekend, after a study found that 13 road fatalities and 77 serious injuries had occurred Irish roads on the June Bank Holiday between 2019 and 2023.

Chief Executive of the RSA, Sam Waide, reminded drivers of the importance of remaining vigilant on roads.

The roads will be busy this Bank Holiday weekend, with people travelling to Bloom in the Park in Dublin and the BikeFest on in Killarney along with other events, so please give space to others, especially motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians.

During the last bank holiday weekend in May, Gardaí confirmed a total of 196 arrests were made for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, including alcohol.

Bus and rail

Bus Éireann will be be operating a Sunday schedule on Monday 3 June due to the bank holiday.

It said that as there are many festivals and events taking place over the bank holiday weekend, including the Women’s Mini Marathon, it was advising passengers to check the Bus Éireann website for the latest road closures and travel information.

Irish Rail will be conducting line improvement works over the weekend, including on the bank holiday Monday, at Drogheda Station. The Drogheda Station line will be closed for track and overhead line works for battery-electric trains. The services affected are the Drogheda Commuter route and the Belfast Enterprise.

Irish Rail said that the services would continue running, but would be operating on a revised timetable on Saturday.