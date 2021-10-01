#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 1 October 2021
Advertisement

Man sent forward for trial for murder of Mary O'Keeffe in Co Cork

Mary O’Keeffe, 72, was found dead in Doneraile earlier this year.

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 1 Oct 2021, 5:19 PM
36 minutes ago 1,051 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5563378
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his sixties accused of murdering 72-year-old Mary O’Keeffe, whose body was found in a burning car in Doneraile, Co Cork, has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Michael Leonard (63) with an address at Hillcrest, Glenosheen, Kilmallock, County Limerick, appeared at Cork District Court this morning via video link from prison.

During the brief hearing, Detective Sergeant James O’Shea served the book of evidence on defence solicitor, Brendan Gill.

Sargeant Gearóid Davis applied for the case to be sent forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court. Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to this application.

The trial is expected to be heard in the Central Criminal Court next year. Leonard was remanded in continuing custody.

He is accused of murder contrary to common law on 4 February of Mary O’Keeffe at Dromdeer East, Doneraile, Co Cork.

The mother of three lived in Dromahane near Mallow in Co Cork and worked as a cook.

The alarm was raised on the afternoon of 4 February when a passer-by spotted a car on fire near the Coillte forest in Doneraile.

Mary O’Keeffe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this year, Coroner for North Cork, Dr Michael Kennedy opened the inquest into the death of the widow who was originally from Lombardstown, Co Cork.

The inquest at Mallow Courthouse heard evidence from Detective Sargeant James O’Shea who told the court that Mallow Fire Service was called to a car fire in the woods at the Dromdeer on 4 February 2021.

When firefighters outed the fire, they found a body in the car.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The inquest heard that the body of Mary O’Keeffe had to be identified using DNA because visual identification was not possible due to the burns.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a post-mortem at Cork City Morgue.

She said that Mary O’Keeffe died from extensive severe third degree burns associated with the inhalation of carbon dioxide due a fire in car.

The inquest was adjourned pending the completion of criminal proceedings which are currently before the courts.

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie