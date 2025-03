TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a 21-year-old Munster Technological University (MTU) student who died in hospital a few days after he fell from an upper storey of student accommodation in Cork city.

Darragh McCarthy from Carrigagour, Midleton in East Cork fell from Eden Hall student accommodation on Model Farm Road at around 4am last Thursday. The incident is being treated as an accident.

Darragh was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he died from his injuries on Tuesday surrounded by his “loving family.”

In a statement online, Midleton GAA said that it was “deep sadness and sorrow” that they learned of Darragh’s untimely passing.

“ (Darragh was) a young man of great character and presence who was a credit to his family and our club.

Advertisement

“Our focus remains on remembering Darragh as a player, friend and club mate and supporting his family over these most difficult times.”

It is understood that Darragh was a popular student at MTU. He was also much liked at Fota Resort and Golf Club where he worked part-time.

In a death notice on Rip.ie his family expressed appreciation for the “exceptional care and compassion” of staff at the ICU in CUH.

Darragh is “the adored son” of Neal and Aoife and the loving brother of Aisling and Niall Óg.

He is also the much loved grandson of Marie and the late Flannel O’Meara and the late Helen and Henry McCarthy.

Darragh will be sadly missed and remembered by his heartbroken parents, siblings, loving girlfriend Sophie McCarthy Keane along with extended family members and friends from Midleton CBS, MTU and Midleton GAA as well as his work colleagues at Fota Resort and Golf Club.

Darragh will lie in repose at O’Farrell’s Funeral Home in Midleton tomorrow from 4pm to 7pm. His funeral will take place on Saturday at 11am at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Midleton with burial following in the adjoining cemetery.