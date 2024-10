TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Roscommon Fine Gael councillor John Naughten following his death yesterday.

John had been a councillor since 2004 and was recently selected to represent Fine Gael in the Roscommon-Galway constituency at the next General Election.

In a statement today, Fine Gael said it “regrets to announce the untimely death of our friend and colleague”.

The party sent its condolences to John’s wife Breda, their three children and the wider Naughten family.

“He will be much missed,” said a party spokesperson, “may he Rest In Peace”.

The spokesperson added that funeral arrangements will be made later.

Fianna Fáil councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice is chair of Roscommon County Council, and on behalf of the Council, he extended condolences to John’s family.

“John was a true gentleman and a great Councillor,” said Fitzmaurice. “We are all shocked and saddened by the news of his sudden death yesterday.”