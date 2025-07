TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a man in his 70s who died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision on the L2226 in Ballinderry around 5am on Thursday.

The driver of the truck involved, a man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead and his body was removed from the scene to hospital for post mortem examination.

He has been named locally as Denis Larrissey (71) from Donore, Longwood, Co. Meath.

Mr Larrissey was well known in the area as he ran a very successful tyre and haulage business.

Paying tribute, local councillor Joe Fox (FG) described Mr Larrissey as a lovely man who was very well respected in the area. “I knew him well. He was a local businessman, a lovely man. It is a terrible tragedy.”

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife Bernie, daughters, Jenny & Debbie and son Luke.

His remains will repose on Saturday evening 12 July at Mc Evoy’s Funeral Home, Trim from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal to Church of the Holy Family, Longwood, will take place on Monday for a Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The road was closed for technical examination and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4.30am and 5.30am on the morning of Thursday 10 July 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on (046) 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”