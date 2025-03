TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Anila Mucaj, who was killed in a road collision when she was out running in Tralee, Co Kerry yesterday morning.

Three people, including the driver of the SUV involved and two female pedestrians, were injured on the N86, Canal Road.

An RTÉ report suggested that one line of Garda inquiry is that the driver, a man in his 80s, may have suffered a medical incident. His condition and that of the two women are believed to be non-life threatening.

“Today we have been left devastated by the tragic news that our beautiful kind friend Anila has passed away after an accident on the canal road,” read a post on the Born to Run Tralee Facebook page.

“Our thoughts are with her husband and her two beautiful boys and all of Anila’s family at this time.

“We pray also for Claire and Clara who were running with Anila so that they make a full recovery, our thoughts are with all the families this evening,” the Facebook group said.

“Rest in peace our beautiful friend.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, from the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.