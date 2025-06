A 24-YEAR-OLD woman who died after collapsing at the finish line of the Cork City Marathon has been named locally as Cork city native Ellen Cassidy.

Ellen, who was participating in the half marathon, became unwell shortly after completing the race on Patrick Street at around 1pm on Sunday.

Despite the immediate efforts of on-site medics, she was later pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital.

Cork City Council confirmed the tragic news in a statement, expressing deep sadness and extending condolences to Ellen’s family and friends.

“Cork City Council is deeply saddened to confirm that a participant in the Cork City Marathon has tragically passed away,” it said.

Ellen was a graduate of University College Cork and a former student of St Angela’s College on Patrick’s Hill. She was well known in the Cork sporting community as a talented swimmer.

Advertisement

She joined Dolphin Swimming Club in Mayfield at the age of nine and went on to represent her club, her province, and Ireland in numerous competitions both at home and abroad.

She held several club records and was previously named “Swimmer of the Year” and served as team captain.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork and Green Party councillor Honore Kamegni was among those who paid tribute.

“It is with deep sadness I heard of the passing of the runner,” Kamegni wrote on social media.

“My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Sunday’s event saw over 11,000 people take part in the Cork City Marathon, including the full marathon, half marathon, and 10km race.

Extensive safety measures were in place, with ambulance crews, the Irish Red Cross, and Civil Defence volunteers deployed across the course.