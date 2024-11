GUNMAN TRISTAN SHERRY suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and 16 stab wounds in the melee during which he shot a man dead before himself being beaten to death in a busy restaurant last Christmas Eve, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers today told prosecution counsel Fiona Murphy SC that Sherry died from traumatic blunt force injuries combined with 27 sharp force injuries, consisting of 16 stab wounds and eleven incised wounds.

The single gunshot, which entered his left shoulder at the front of the body and exited through the back, caused only superficial damage and did not contribute to his death, the pathologist said.

Three men are on trial at the three-judge, non-jury court accused of murdering Tristan Sherry at Browne’s Steakhouse on Main St, Blanchardstown on 24 December last year, while three others are accused of violent disorder arising from the same incident.

The court has heard that Jason Hennessy Snr and a group of about 30 people had gathered in Browne’s for a party when Sherry and a second gunman arrived.

Sherry scuffled with Hennessy and shot him dead before he was disarmed and beaten to death.

Dr Okkers detailed dozens of bruises and abrasions to Sherry’s head, face, chest, abdomen, back, hip, legs and arms. Most of the sharp force injuries, she said, were to the left torso, shoulder and hip towards the front of the body and were caused using a single-edge blade.

The longest sharp force wound measured 12.5 centimetres and was associated with a stab wound to the left buttock. One stab wound caused injury to the lower lobe of the left lung. Moderate force would have been required to inflict the sharp wounds, she said.

A toxicology report indicated that Sherry had recently used cocaine and cannabis but drug use did not contribute to his death, the pathologist said.

In her conclusion, Dr Okkers said Sherry received multiple blows to the head and face resulting in injuries to the brain. His injuries resulted in blood loss and the cause of death was traumatic blunt force injuries combined with sharp force injuries.

The trial continues on Monday before Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo, Judge Elma Sheahan and Judge James Faughnan.

Tristan Sherry.

The three men charged with Sherry’s murder are Noah Musueni (18), of Corduff Park, Blanchardstown; David Amah (18), of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin; and Michael Andrecut (22), of Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown.

Jonas Kabangu (18), of Corduff Park, Blanchardstown and 18-year-old Diarmuid O’Brien, of Corduff Place, Blanchardstown, are charged with violent disorder at the same location on that date.

Brandon Hennessy (21) of Sheephill Avenue, Dublin 15 – the son of Jason Hennessy Snr – is also charged with violent disorder.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty.