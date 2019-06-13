Donald Trump has revealed the new look for the redesigned Air Force One

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has unveiled images of a prospective redesign of Air Force One.

Trump revealed the pictures in an interview with ABC News in the Oval Office of the White House.

The US president said that the redesign would not be ready for his presidency, saying that it was “for other presidents, not for me”.

It’s planned that the new planes would be ready for 2024.

The designs displayed by Trump show the presidential plane ditching the famous sky-blue livery for a red, white and blue paint-job.

“We had different choices, here. These are all slightly different,” Trump told ABC reporter George Stephanopoulos.

“It’s a 747, but you know, it’s a much bigger plane. It’s a much bigger wingspan.”

Before he came to office, Trump had demanded a halt to Boeing’s contract to build the new planes. The contract for developing and building new planes was about $3 billion but were reported to be rising.

The White House has previously stated that the new contract came in $1.3 billion lower than the initial proposal and Trump claimed to ABC that he “got $1.6 billion off the price”.

Asked by Stephanopoulos whether the new plane had an escape pod as featured in the Air Force One movie, Trump said it had some “secrets”.

“Yeah, no. I could tell you, there is a couple of – there are a couple of secrets,” Trump said.

You know what, there are a couple of secrets I don’t think we’re supposed to be talking about.

The current look of Air Force One dates from the 1960s when the blue design was adopted under the presidency of John F. Kennedy.