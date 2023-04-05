The Explainer: What does Trump being indicted mean for him and the 2024 election?

THE UNITED STATES experienced an unprecedented moment yesterday: the indictment of a former president.

The case has caused a firestorm in US politics, raising questions over possible implications for the 2024 election and the impartiality of the judiciary.

But the reasons for the charges facing Donald Trump aren’t immediately easy to grasp – at a superficial layer, they are 34 counts of falsifying business records, but under the surface they relate to, among other matters, hush-money payments to an adult film star.

This week on The Explainer, Laura Byrne is joined by The Journal columnist and University of Galway law lecturer, Larry Donnelly to delve into the case. Who are the main players? What exactly are the charges facing Trump? How does the wider Republican party feel about it – and does this elevate or destroy Trump’s chances at another term in the White House?

Advertisement

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was created by presenters by Laura Byrne, and producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.