THE VILLAGE PEOPLE played out a pre-inauguration Trump rally last night with their famous disco song Y.M.C.A.

Ahead of his inauguration today, US president-elect Donald Trump held a rally last night where he was lavished with with support from his diehard followers and pledged a range of measures in his first weeks and months in the White House.

At the close of the rally, Trump danced alongside the Village People as they performed their 1970s hit Y.M.C.A., which had become the unofficial anthem of his election campaign.

Trump pledged a blitz of presidential actions to end “American decline”, saying that he would crack down on ‘woke ideology’ and immigration.

In a raucous campaign-style gathering in Washington, the 78-year-old Republican promised cheering supporters that he would act with “historic speed” from day one of his White House comeback.

“Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity,” Trump told a packed sports arena.

“I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country.”

Billionaire Trump was joined on stage by Elon Musk — the tech tycoon who will lead a major cost-cutting drive in his administration — and who vowed to make America strong “for centuries.”

Much of Trump’s hour-long speech focused on immigration, driving home one of the dark messages that helped spur his remarkable victory in November’s presidential election over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We’re going to stop the invasion of our borders,” added Trump, who has pledged to launch raids targeting undocumented migrants within days of taking office.

But he also promised “lots” of executive orders from his first day back in the Oval Office, including one to ban “transgender insanity” and critical race theory from schools and to keep trans athletes out of women’s sports.

Trump also reiterated a promise to release files on the assassinations of former president John F. Kennedy, his brother Bobby Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Long lines of Trump supporters formed outside the arena despite snowy conditions.

“I wanted to see history unfold before my eyes,” Alan McNeely, 21, a student from Connecticut, told AFP.

Earlier, the future US commander-in-chief paid a symbolic visit to Arlington National Cemetery, the resting place of America’s war dead.

Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.

The sombre ceremony contrasted with Trump’s last trip to the cemetery as a presidential candidate in August, when the US army criticized his staff for pushing a cemetery employee.

© AFP 2025