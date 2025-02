US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump is set to make English the official language of the United States.

It will be the first time ever that the United States has had a formal language and was outlined in a White House document as first reported by the Washington Post.

There’s never been one in the 249-year history of the country, and the document says that the move is to attempt to bring “cohesion” to a nation long characterised by immigration from all over the world.

“It is long past time English is recognized as the official language of the United States,” the document, provided by an official on condition of anonymity to AFP, said.

Trump’s executive order also “affirms that a common language fosters national cohesion”.

The businessman’s second term has seen a flurry of executive orders since he retook office in January, with a crackdown on immigrants, featuring among his very first executive orders.

When he signed that order, Trump said he wants to protect the “meaning and value of American citizenship” by getting rid of automatic citizenship to babies born to illegal immigrants.

