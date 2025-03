GARDAÍ HAVE SAID they are investigating vandalism at a golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare owned by US president Donald Trump.

The criminal damage occurred yesterday evening on a golf course at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, where a number of vandals dug up two separate greens.

Video footage showed that a number of small holes were dug by the vandals across the two green areas.

The protest took place just hours after Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with Trump at the White House yesterday afternoon, where Martin encouraged people to visit Trump’s “stunning” golf course in Clare.

Advertisement

It is not yet known if those involved in the vandalisation are linked to any protest groups.

In a statement, gardaí said that they were investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred “at a commercial premises in West Clare”.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

In particular, gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the West Clare area between approximately 5pm and midnight yesterday, and anyone that may have video footage.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”