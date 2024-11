DONALD TRUMP HAD a positive call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum last night to discuss migration, just days after the US President-Elect threatened to issue major tariffs on the country when in office.

Though they both described the phone call positively, Sheinbaum was forced to clarify their discussion after Trump claimed the Mexican President that she would put a “stop” to US-bound migration.

Posting to Truth Social, a Trump-owned social media site, the President-Elect said his Mexican counterpart would “effectively” close the border between their two countries.

Sheinbaum was quick to clarify that she had told Trump about her country’s new strategy to all migration, which intercepts those travelling through Mexico and who are planning to illegally cross into the United States.

Advertisement

“We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between government and peoples,” she added.

Earlier, Sheinbaum detailed that the leaders discussed plans to collaborate on security issues, as well as preventing the consumption of the drug fentanyl in Mexico. Despite threatening the country with 25% tariffs on Monday, it was not discussed on the phone.

Trump wrote on Monday: “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”

He also pledged to add a 10 percent tariff on China.

Mexican economy minister Marcelo Ebrard yesterday said that around 400,000 jobs will be lost or at risk in Mexico if Trump were to impose such tariffs. He cited a study based on figures from US carmakers that manufacture in Mexico.

- © AFP 2024