Trump slams Biden for visiting Ireland while 'the world is exploding'

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has criticised his successor Joe Biden for taking a trip to Ireland “while the world is exploding around us”.

Trump made the dig at Biden in a Fox News interview as he insisted that he was innocent of making hush money payments to a porn star.

“He’s now in Ireland,” Trump began.

“He’s not going to have a news conference, when the world is exploding.”

“I own property in Ireland. I’m not going to Ireland, the world is exploding around us. You can end up in a third world war and this guy’s gonna be in Ireland,” he said.

"The world is exploding around us. You could end up in a third world war. And this guy's gonna be in Ireland?" -- Trump on Biden's brief trip to Ireland pic.twitter.com/Tme2FNOVZ9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023

Trump added that people working at the Manhattan courthouse where he was charged with 34 felonies last week were crying, apologising to him and expressing support for his 2024 presidential run.

“They were crying, they said ‘I’m sorry. 2024 sir, 2024′. I’ve never seen anything like it, those people are phenomenal.”

Trump also said that when he had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his presidency it was clear that Putin had “loved” Ukraine.

“I could see that he loved it. And he considers it to be a part of Russia. I said ‘not when I’m president’. We had a very good relationship.”

“Ukraine has been obliterated. Let’s not even talk nuclear. But let’s say it wasn’t, let’s say they were doing better than anticipated. If he decided to use a second form of destruction, which is nuclear, that’s the end of that,” he said.

“Most people don’t talk about the fact that he has equal to the United States in nuclear capability and destruction.”

Speaking about Syria, Trump said he was sad to have been responsible for the deaths of Russian soldiers.

“I shot 57 missiles, almost everyone of them into a military area which had a lot of planes, also a lot of Russian soldiers. They say I was so nice to Russia, I sadly killed a lot of Russians.”

Trump also said that he calls nuclear weapons “the n-word” and that the Saudi Arabian regime are “great people”.

“There’s two n-words, you don’t mention either one of them. The nuclear word you don’t mention, because the power is so disruptive.”

“I consider it to be the single greatest threat the world has, far greater than global warming, it’s not even a contest,” he added.

Referring to Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia last July, Trump said:

“If you take a look at Saudi Arabia and look at what happened, they’re great people. They wanted to help us.”

“He comes over and gets a fist bump, you know what a fist bump means? ‘I don’t want to shake your hands, your hand is dirty’. They were so insulted.”