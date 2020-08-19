This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Have you made efforts to use less plastic in your daily life?

Plastic levels in the Atlantic Ocean are likely to be much higher than previous estimates suggested.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 9:40 AM
LEVELS OF PLASTIC in the Atlantic Ocean are “much higher” than previously estimated as a result of plastic debris hidden beneath the ocean’s surface.

A study published by the journal Nature Communication has found that there are between 12 and 21 million tonnes of microplastic suspended in the top 200 metres of the Atlantic Ocean alone.

If the samples taken from this section of the ocean are representative of the concentration of plastics at other depths of the Atlantic, it means there are an additional 178 million tonnes of plastic in the ocean compared to previous estimates – 10 times more than previously thought.

Many people have made efforts to use less plastic items, in particular single-use plastic, in recent years due to its environmental impact.

We want to know: Have you made efforts to use less plastic in your daily life?


Poll Results:

Yes and I've succeeded (796)
Yes but I've failed (270)
No but I plan to (116)
No and I won't (77)




About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

