This new website is working to encourage Irish teachers abroad to return home

AN ONLINE PORTAL has been launched to help encourage Irish teachers living abroad to return home to work.

Under the banner of turasabhaile.com, the recruitment initiative by the Post Primary Schools’ Management Bodies and NAPD will focus on connecting schools with teachers who are working overseas, making it easier to match vacancies with prospective candidates.

“The beauty of this new online portal is its simplicity. We are adopting a very simple recruitment tool to enable potential candidates to be matched with schools which have vacancies. Teachers are being given the chance to express an interest in returning home and applying for a job,” John Irwin, general secretary of the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools (ACCS), said.

“It is the first step in adopting a more digitally focused approach to recruitment. It will also help to assess demand for jobs while at the same time identify opportunities for qualified applicants.”

So, how does the website work?

Teachers will be given the opportunity to email contact details, a CV, preferred employment location and specialist subjects to the turasabhaile.com website.

Schools will be able to confirm vacancies, and forward school application forms for teachers.

Administrators will then process personal details and match potential candidates with schools which have vacancies, based on their geographic and subject preferences.

Standard job application criteria and recruitment procedures and circulars will apply in order for a potential candidate to qualify for an interview with a school.

Schools linking to turasabhaile.com will also be encouraged to provide initial interviews over video link, Skype or similar platforms.

The new portal will be promoted among teachers and schools on social media platforms, while the website also includes links to tips and advice for teachers who are considering returning home.

“Many thousands of our highly skilled and dedicated teachers are working overseas, some of whom are considering returning to Ireland. Initiatives like this will make it easier,” Minister for Education Joe McHugh said.

“I’d like to thank the post primary schools’ management bodies and NAPD for seizing the initiative here and responding to the need for management bodies and schools to be more proactive in trying to source the best candidates.”