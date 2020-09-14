Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your New Release Pick

The Devil All The Time

Netflix

Based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, this stars Tom Holland as a young Arvin Russell, who’s raised by his family in postwar America. We watch as he grapples with growing up in a troubling and troubled world.

Your Classic Pick

A Beautiful Mind

Netflix

This 2001 biographical drama tells the (at times lightly fictionalised) story of the real-life John Nash, a Nobel Laureate who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Stars Russell Crowe alongside Ed Harris and Jennifer Connelly.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

The Break-Up

TG4, 10.35pm, Saturday

Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston play a couple who break up but share a house – and bed – because neither of them will leave.

Your Comedy-Action Pick

Game Night

RTÉ One, Saturday, 9.30pm

This thoroughly enjoyable hoot sees a group of friends gathering to play a mystery game… which swiftly goes very, very wrong. Stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

Your classic action pick

Earthquake

RTÉ One, Sunday, 3.20pm

Charlton Heston and Ava Gardner are among the cast of this action classic about a devastating earthquake that hits LA.

Your Family Pick

My New Best Friend

RTÉ Two, Sunday, 2.15pm

A young girl becomes friends with a dog, and he and his owner help her when her mother becomes ill.

And finally… One to avoid

The Legend of Tarzan

RTÉ Two, Sunday, 9pm

As the reviewer on RogerEbert.com put it, “sometimes you have to wonder how certain movies get made”. Harry Potter director David Yates directs a tale about pilfered diamonds, a grown-up Tarzan with a six pack, and his new life in England with his wife Jane.