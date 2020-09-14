This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 September 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Aoife Barry Monday 14 Sep 2020, 6:30 PM
35 minutes ago 4,697 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5204267

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your New Release Pick

The Devil All The Time

  • Netflix

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, this stars Tom Holland as a young Arvin Russell, who’s raised by his family in postwar America. We watch as he grapples with growing up in a troubling and troubled world.

Your Classic Pick

A Beautiful Mind

  • Netflix

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

This 2001 biographical drama tells the (at times lightly fictionalised) story of the real-life John Nash, a Nobel Laureate who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Stars Russell Crowe alongside Ed Harris and Jennifer Connelly.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

The Break-Up

  • TG4, 10.35pm, Saturday

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston play a couple who break up but share a house – and bed – because neither of them will leave.

Your Comedy-Action Pick

Game Night

  • RTÉ One, Saturday, 9.30pm

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

This thoroughly enjoyable hoot sees a group of friends gathering to play a mystery game… which swiftly goes very, very wrong. Stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

Your classic action pick

Earthquake

  • RTÉ One, Sunday, 3.20pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Charlton Heston and Ava Gardner are among the cast of this action classic about a devastating earthquake that hits LA.

Your Family Pick

My New Best Friend

  • RTÉ Two, Sunday, 2.15pm

Source: MarVista Entertainment/YouTube

A young girl becomes friends with a dog, and he and his owner help her when her mother becomes ill. 

And finally… One to avoid

The Legend of Tarzan

  • RTÉ Two, Sunday, 9pm

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

As the reviewer on RogerEbert.com put it, “sometimes you have to wonder how certain movies get made”. Harry Potter director David Yates directs a tale about pilfered diamonds, a grown-up Tarzan with a six pack, and his new life in England with his wife Jane.

