#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 4 January 2022
Advertisement

These US twins were born 15 minutes apart, but in different years

Twins Alfredo and Aylin have birthdays on different days, months, and years.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 11:12 AM
32 minutes ago 4,758 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5645417
Image: Natividad
Image: Natividad

TWIN INFANTS BORN just as New Year’s bells chimed in California share the same parents, but different birth years.

Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was delivered at exactly midnight on 1 January at Natividad Medical Center. She was the first baby born at the medical center and in Monterey County in 2022.

Her twin brother, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, arrived just 15 minutes before her in 2021 at 11.45pm.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” mother Fatima Madrigal said. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Aylin weighed in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces, while big brother Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

The twins join three older siblings, two girls and a boy. Madrigal said her oldest son was excited that one of the babies was a boy and that her family can’t wait to meet them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Dr Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group and faculty at Natividad.

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year.”

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie