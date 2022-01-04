These US twins were born 15 minutes apart, but in different years

TWIN INFANTS BORN just as New Year’s bells chimed in California share the same parents, but different birth years.

Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was delivered at exactly midnight on 1 January at Natividad Medical Center. She was the first baby born at the medical center and in Monterey County in 2022.

Her twin brother, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, arrived just 15 minutes before her in 2021 at 11.45pm.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” mother Fatima Madrigal said. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Aylin weighed in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces, while big brother Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

The twins join three older siblings, two girls and a boy. Madrigal said her oldest son was excited that one of the babies was a boy and that her family can’t wait to meet them.

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Dr Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group and faculty at Natividad.

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year.”