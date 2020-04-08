This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey pledges over €900 million for Covid-19 relief effort

“Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime,” Dorsey said.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 7:12 AM
1 hour ago 10,173 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069543
Jack Dorsey's personal wealth is estimated to be around $3 billion.
Image: The Canadian Press/PA Images
Jack Dorsey's personal wealth is estimated to be around $3 billion.
Jack Dorsey's personal wealth is estimated to be around $3 billion.
Image: The Canadian Press/PA Images

TWITTER FOUNDER AND chief executive Jack Dorsey is setting aside one billion dollars (€919 million) in stock to establish a philanthropic venture aimed initially at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dorsey said in a series of tweets that he would transfer his equity in his digital payments group Square to his limited liability corporation Start Small, contributing around 28 percent of his overall wealth.

“Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime,” Dorsey said.

“I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

The move could be the largest from a single individual for coronavirus relief and comes with the pandemic spanning the globe and inflicting a heavy toll in lives and economic devastation on the United States.

Dorsey said that after the pandemic ends, the fund would focus on health and education for girls and “universal basic income” efforts.

Dorsey, who is CEO of both Twitter and Square, has created a foundation as well as the Start Small LLC – a model similar to that established by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in his Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, to allow for flexibility in funding startups and efforts a foundation may be ineligible to fund.

“Why is #startsmall a LLC? This segments and dedicates my shares to these causes, and provides flexibility,” Dorsey said.

A document link tweeted by Dorsey showed the new fund had already pledged $100,000 to a new initiative called America’s Food Fund launched by Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dorsey’s net worth is estimated at about $3 billion including his stake in Twitter and Square.

He said he chose to use his equity from the payments group because “I own a lot more Square”.

“The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long-term because it’s helping the people we want to serve,” he said.

Other technology entrepreneurs have pledged relief efforts in varying amounts.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged $100 million to help food relief efforts during the pandemic, and Zuckerberg has offered more than $25 million to help research through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Gates Foundation last month pledged $125 million for research but is believed to be investing more in a variety of projects.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie