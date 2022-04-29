#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 29 April 2022
Two men arrested in connection with seizure of €2 million worth of cannabis in Louth

The search took place at a premises in Drogheda today, which saw around 100 kilograms of herbal cannabis seized.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 29 Apr 2022, 8:35 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and cannabis worth €2 million has been seized by Gardaí in Co Louth following a joint operation with Revenue.

The search, which took place today at a premises in Drogheda, saw approximately 100 kilograms of herbal cannabis seized with an estimated street value of €2 million.

According to Gardaí, the investigation was carried out targeting people who were suspected to be involved with an organised crime group operating in Co Louth.

Two men, aged 49 and 65, were arrested at the scene.

They have since been taken to Drogheda Garda Station where they are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The search was carried out as a joint operation between the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit and personnel with the Revenue Customs Service.

Gardaí have said that investigations remain ongoing.

