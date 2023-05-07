Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 7 May 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Gardaí
Two men arrested following multiple robberies in Dublin and Wicklow
No injuries were reported.
5.5k
0
1 hour ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following a number of robberies and an attempted robbery in the east of the country this morning.

Gardaí in Dublin and Wicklow received reports of three robberies and one attempted robbery at various shops between 7:30am and 9am today.

No injuries were reported in each of the incidents.

Following enquires by gardaí based in the Dublin Metropolitan Region East and Wicklow divisions, and with assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit, two men were arrested in Wicklow.

One vehicle was also seized by investigating gardaí for a technical examination.

The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are currently detained at a garda station in Wicklow.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags