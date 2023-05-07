Two men arrested following multiple robberies in Dublin and Wicklow

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following a number of robberies and an attempted robbery in the east of the country this morning.

Gardaí in Dublin and Wicklow received reports of three robberies and one attempted robbery at various shops between 7:30am and 9am today.

No injuries were reported in each of the incidents.

Following enquires by gardaí based in the Dublin Metropolitan Region East and Wicklow divisions, and with assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit, two men were arrested in Wicklow.

One vehicle was also seized by investigating gardaí for a technical examination.

The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are currently detained at a garda station in Wicklow.

Investigations are ongoing.