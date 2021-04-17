Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal crash that killed one in Kerry

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men (20s) as part of an investigation into a fatal crash that killed a woman in her 80s in Kerry last January.

The crash took place on the N22 at Dunrine, near Lawlor’s Cross on 12 January 2021.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 4:15pm.

A passenger of one of the cars, a woman aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards at University Hospital Kerry.

Both men are currently being detained in Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.