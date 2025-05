TWO MALES HAVE been arrested following a serious assault on a man in this 20s at a Dublin residence yesterday.

A man in his 20s and a youth in his late teens were arrested earlier today. Both are currently detained at a garda station in Dublin.

The assault occurred yesterday afternoon at a residence in Kilcronan View, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Advertisement

The assaulted man remains in hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to come forward as they continue their investigation.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area between 12.30pm and 1.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.