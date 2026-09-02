Two people arrested after suspected heroin with street value of €210,000 seized in Cork City

TWO PEOPLE WERE arrested after suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €210,000 was seized in Cork City on Tuesday.

The seizure was made after gardaí attached to the divisional drugs unit, assisted by members of the southern regional drugs unit and the Armed Support Unit (ASU) Cork City, conducted a search under Operation Tara.

Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched in 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.

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A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested in relation to the operation.

A stop and search of a vehicle a short distance away was then conducted, and a man aged in his 60s was also arrested.

Gardaí subsequently searched a premises under warrant. During the course of the search, approximately €13,000 in cash was recovered, along with a further €1,950 in cash. Drug paraphernalia was also seized.

The suspected heroin will be examined by Forensic Science Ireland.

The man and the woman arrested are currently detained at garda stations in Cork City under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the matter are ongoing.