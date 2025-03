TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and three people have been injured following a two vehicle crash in Mallow, Co Cork this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which occurred at about 3.45pm on the N72 Killarney to Mallow Road.

It is understood that a young child is among those injured in the crash.

The emergency services were at the crash site within minutes. A number of passing motorists also stopped to offer help at the scene.

Advertisement

Traffic diversions have been put in place and motorists in the area are asked to follow all directions given by the gardai. It is understood that the two dead people are from separate cars.

The emergency services were at the scene within minutes.

A number of passing motorists also stopped to offer help at the scene.

The road will remain closed for some time as Garda collision scene investigators examine the section of roadway involved to try to determine the exact cause of the two car crash.

The Millstreet-based air ambulance was on standby to support emergency services involved in treating persons injured in the incident.