Two men arrested after €220k of suspected cannabis seized during raid on Dublin home

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized €220,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search operation in Dublin 18.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a residence in Carrickmines at around 3pm yesterday.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized 11kg worth of suspected cannabis herb, in various sized packaging, with an estimated street value of €220,000.

Other items seized by gardaí include suspected cannabis resin to the value of €1,000, a small quantity of cocaine, €5,250 in cash and various drug packaging paraphernalia.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.