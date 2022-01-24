#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 24 January 2022
Two men (20s) arrested in connection with arson attack in Carlow

By Tadgh McNally
TWO MEN AGED in their 20s have been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack in Co Carlow yesterday.

The incident took place last night, with Gardaí receiving reports of a car on fire outside a house in Ballinabrannagh in Co Carlow at approximately 8.50pm.

The fire was extinguished by the local fire service, with no injuries being reported.

An offending vehicle was identified and was observed by Gardaí on the Naas Road (N7) heading towards Dublin.

The car was stopped without incident and the two men were arrested.

They are currently being held at Carlow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The offending vehicle has been seized for a technical examination, after it was reported stolen from the Castleknock area in December 2021.

Gardaí have said that investigations remain ongoing.

Tadgh McNally
