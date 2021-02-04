#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 4 February 2021
Two arrests made after €2.58 million worth of cannabis herb seized in Dublin

Two men, aged 45 and 52, were arrested and are currently detained at two Dublin Garda stations.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 10:13 AM
6 minutes ago 418 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men after seizing suspected cannabis herb worth €2.58 million in Co Dublin yesterday.

Approximately 129kgs of a substance Gardaí suspect to be cannabis herb, with an estimated street value of €2.58 million, was seized in the Lusk area of north Co Dublin.

Two men, aged 45 and 52, were arrested and are currently detained in Balbriggan and Dun Laoghaire Garda Stations, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), along with Revenue’s Customs Service, participated in a joint intelligence led operation. 

Speaking today, Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said:

“The joint operation undertaken yesterday involving participation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Revenue Customs Service, which has resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs with an estimated street value of €2.58 million, demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s continued determination to work collaboratively with others for the purpose of tackling the importation of controlled drugs into Ireland, that cause significant harm in our communities.

“We will continue to work with Revenue Customs Service and do all within our power to tackle criminality engaged in by organised crime gangs who are involved in the importation and supply of illicit drugs”.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
