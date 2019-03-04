Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan

GARDAÍ IN MEATH have arrested two men after ATM skimming equipment was discovered at a house in Navan this morning.

Officers from the Garda National Ecomonic Crime Bureau carried out the search at a house on Slane Road in Navan where they seized equipment for ATM skimming including a fake ATM front, hard drives, receiving devices, soldering equipment and laptops.

About 500 blank cards for storing data copied at ATMs, sat navs, pin hold cameras, skimming devices and various ATM skimming paraphernalia were also discovered during the search.

The two men, one in his late 40s and the other in his late 20s, were arrested and are currently being detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí have said that investigations and searches are ongoing.

