TWO MEN, AGED in their 20s and 30s, were arrested earlier today after gardaí responded to reports of a firearm being discharged in the Vincent Street South area of Dublin 8.

At approximately 11:30am, multiple armed units, including the Armed Support Unit and local detective units were dispatched to the scene.

During a subsequent operation, a shotgun was recovered and the two men were arrested after gardaí conducted searches of several residential properties.

The men are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.

Investigations are ongoing.