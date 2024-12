TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested by officers investigating the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at a nightclub in Belfast city centre.

At around 2.20am on Sunday, 1 December, PSNI officers, fire crews and paramedics were called to Lux nightclub in the city’s Cathedral Quarter following reports that two women had fallen unconscious.

Upon the arrival of the emergency services, one of the women was found to have died.

She has since been named as 24-year-old Chloe Ferris and her funeral will take place on Thursday.

The other woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

An investigation was launched by the PSNI and officers today made two arrests as part of their enquiries.

The men, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of drug related offences.

They have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

As part of the police investigation, a postmortem examination has been carried out and enquiries are continuing to determine the cause of the Chloe’s death.

Meanwhile, the PSNI is continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation to make contact with them or to submit information online.