TWO MEN WERE assaulted and threatened with knives during an aggravated burglary at a home in Co Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened in the Forest Hills area of Swords when two men entered their rooms.

Car keys were stolen, as well as property from the house.

Gardaí undertook a search of the area and arrested a man at the scene.

The man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained at a Garda station in North Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.