Tuesday 26 April 2022
Two men charged in Cork after gardaí seize €157,000 of suspected cocaine

They are due to appear before Cork City District Court tomorrow morning.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 9:54 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TWO MEN HAVE been charged after gardaí found suspected cocaine during an anti-drug operation in Cork.

The men, aged in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure of approximately €157,500 of suspected cocaine yesterday evening.

Both of the men have now been charged.

They are due to appear before Cork City District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

Gardaí seized the suspected cocaine as part of Operation Tara, an ongoing national anti-drug strategy.

Around 6.45pm yesterday, gardaí stopped and searched of a car on the Inniscarra Road in Ballincollig, Cork.

Gardaí located €35,000 worth of cocaine in a vehicle and arrested a man under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a separate operation, gardaí searched at a residential property in Highfield Park, Ballincollig around 9pm and found €122,500 worth of cocaine.

The second man was arrested under the same legislation.

