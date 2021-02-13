#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two men to appear in court after €8.2 million seizure of cannabis and cocaine

Gardaí seized the drugs and arrested the two men on Thursday.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 13 Feb 2021, 5:03 PM
TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court this evening following the seizure of cannabis herb and cocaine worth around €8.2 million.

Gardaí seized the drugs and arrested the two men in Co Kildare on Thursday.

The men have since been charged.

They are appearing before Naas District Court at 5.30pm this evening.

The seizure was made as part of an investigation involving gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Special Crime Task Force. 

Head of Organised and Serious Crime Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said yesterday that gardaí are working against the supply of drugs in “challenging circumstances”  

“The significant success being achieved by members of the Garda Síochána throughout the organisation in tackling serious and organised crime in the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, is outstanding and reflects their considerable ability and dedication,” O’Driscoll said.

