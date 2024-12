TWO MEN HAVE died after a road traffic collision in Co Armagh yesterday.

It brings to five the number of people who have died on the roads in Northern Ireland over the Christmas period.

The crash occurred at around 12.45pm on 27 December on the Killylea Road outside the village of Killylea.

The PSNI and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which involved a dark grey Audi and a black Mercedes.

Advertisement

Both men died at the scene, while four others, including a baby, were taken to hospital.

One of the women sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time, police say.

The Killylea Road, which was closed for a period of time, has now fully reopened.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote reference 740 of 27/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.