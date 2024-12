TWO MEN HAVE been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of Karen Cummings in Co Down.

Ms Cummings, aged 40, was found unconscious with a serious head injury at a property in Laurel Heights in Banbridge on Saturday 14 December and died at the scene a short time later.

The mother-of-two worked in Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

Kevin Paul McGuigan, 42, of Annacloy Park in Hillsborough and Glenn King, 32, and of no fixed abode in Lurgan, both appeared before Newry Court today.

McGuigan, who was arrested on Saturday at the Laurel Heights property where Ms Cummings was discovered with a serious head wound, is charged with murder.

He is also charged with firearms-related offences on the same date, namely possession of a double-barrelled shotgun, with 48 cartridges, and intent to endanger life.

He is further charged, on dates between 21 January 2024 and 14 December 2024, with handling stolen goods, namely a double-barrelled shotgun.

Glenn King was arrested on Sunday afternoon close to a cemetery at Dromore Road in Banbridge. He has been charged with murder.

A PSNI officer said he could connect both men to the charges before the court, and noted that there was also “no issue with the connection” regarding King, who was arrested a day after the murder.

McGuigan and King said they understood the charges and no bail application was made on behalf of either defendant.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear again before Banbridge Court on 9 January, 2025, via video link.