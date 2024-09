THE NATIONAL AMBULANCE Service has paid tribute to two “brave” medics who rescued an unconscious man from an apartment fire in a County Limerick town.

Sources in the town of Foynes said that the incident happened shortly after midday when a fire began in an apartment above a business.

It is understood medics who work for the National Ambulance Service (NAS) were en route to a seperate call when they witnessed smoke coming from a building.

The medics stopped their ambulance, gained entry to the building and found an unconscious man inside.

Advertisement

The room was apparently ablaze at the time with heavy black smoke from a burning couch – the medics carried the man out of the building and revived him.

Local fire fighters brought the blaze under control and the man was taken to hospital in Limerick city.

The National Ambulance Service has paid tribute to the paramedics.

A spokesperson said: “The National Ambulance Service commends the incredible bravery and professionalism of our two Intermediate Care Operatives who responded to today’s incident in Foynes, Co Limerick.

“Their swift actions exemplify the dedication and courage that define our service.”

A garda spokesperson confirmed the fire occurred and that local fire brigade had dealt with the blaze.